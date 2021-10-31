3 Big Takeaways: Defense played winning football but came up one stop short

It was a day for the defense on both sides of the ball Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, and we're focusing on that area to kick off our 3 Big Takeaways following the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Steelers.

1. Defense played winning football but came up one stop short

Kevin Stefanski wasn't asked many questions about the defense Sunday, but he delivered a definitive answer when he was.

"Did we hold them to 15?" the Browns head coach said. "To hold an opponent to 15 points, you should win a lot of games."

The Browns just didn't win on this particular Sunday, and the defense will look back on the goal-line stand that almost was as the moment the Browns found themselves on the wrong side of a thin margin for error.

Cleveland held the Steelers without a touchdown in the first half but was on its heels a bit in the second. Pittsburgh promptly answered Cleveland's third-quarter touchdown with one of its own and put itself in position to score another when it faced first-and-goal from the 2 early in the fourth quarter. The Browns, though, toughened up and appeared to have the momentum back on their side after stuffing RB Najee Harris on first down and forcing back-to-back incompletions to set up fourth-and-goal.

On any other Sunday, the Steelers would have kicked the short field goal to take a 12-10 advantage. Pittsburgh, though, was without K Chris Boswell for the second half after he suffered a concussion while attempting a fake field goal late in the second quarter.

The Steelers had to go for it, and the Browns needed one more stop. They nearly got it, too, but Pittsburgh rookie TE Pat Freiermuth made a special play to give the Steelers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Guarded tightly by S Ronnie Harrison, Freiermuth corralled the pass after it bounced off Harrison's arm and somehow dragged both of his feet in bounds to secure the touchdown.

"Obviously," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, "he made a big-time football play."

The Browns defense kept its opponent under 20 points for the fourth time this season, but it left the field one big play short.