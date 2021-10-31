By the Numbers

By the Numbers: The most important stats from Browns-Steelers

Game-changing plays were hard to find throughout the Browns’ Week 8 loss

Oct 31, 2021 at 06:25 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 15-10 loss against the Steelers.

10.5 - Garrett added one more sack to his 2021 total, which is now at 10.5. Garrett is the only Browns player who has recorded double-digit sacks in more than one season, and he's now done it in each of the past four.

9 - Garrett is nine sacks away from catching Clay Matthews' record for the most career sacks in franchise history.

8 - Garrett's 10.5 sacks breaks his own record for the most sacks in the first eight games of a season in Browns history (since 1982).

225 - After missing last week due to a left shoulder injury, Mayfield returned as the starter and completed 20-of-31 pass attempts for 225 yards.

61 - In his first game back from a calf injury, RB Nick Chubb rushed 16 times for 61 yards. His first carry of the day went for 14 yards, but rushing room was hard to find moving forward.

4 - D'Ernest Johnson was given four carries for 22 yards, 10 of which went for the Browns' lone touchdown of the afternoon in the third quarter.

Related Links

96 - The Browns were held to 96 total rushing yards, which is the second time this season they didn't eclipse 100 in a game. The other game that's happened was Week 6 against Arizona.

3 - The Browns were 3-for-10 third-down conversions. They were also 0-for-2 on fourth down.

266 - Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger passed for 266 yards — 50 of which came on a pass to Diontae Johnson in the final 2 minutes when the Browns were hoping to prevent Pittsburgh from reaching a first down.

2 - The Browns entered the Steelers' red zone twice, and just one the two trips resulted in a touchdown.

9 - Nine Browns receivers caught passes Sunday, and the leader in targets and receptions was Jarvis Landry (10 targets, five receptions, 65 yards).

91 - First-round rookie RB Najee Harris rushed for 91 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown in his first-ever game against the Browns.

Photos: Week 8 - Steelers at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Steelers in week eight

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
34 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
35 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
36 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
37 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
38 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
39 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
40 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
41 / 41

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: D'Ernest Johnson's unforgettable 1st NFL start

The Browns were without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but they still had a running back capable of rushing for over 100 yards
news

By the Numbers: Big day from DPJ, but Browns struggle to find production elsewhere

Peoples-Jones caught a Hail Mary pass to end the first half, but the Browns failed to find the end zone again after the big play
news

By the Numbers: Browns outgain Chargers with 531 yards but can't get stops in the end

The Browns recorded their best offensive performance of the season, but it wasn't enough to keep ahead of a surging Chargers offense
news

By the Numbers: Browns D delivers back-to-back single-digit efforts for 1st time since '95

Cleveland's defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and nothing else
news

By the Numbers: Browns D holds Bears to lowest yardage in franchise history

Myles Garrett is now the owner of the Browns' single-game sack record
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb continues NFL's longest active touchdown streak

Chubb has recorded a touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL
news

By the Numbers: Browns out-gain Chiefs with 457 yards but turnovers prove costly

Cleveland fell to Kansas City, 33-29, in Sunday's season opener
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield, Browns offense come alive on spotless 2nd drive

Cleveland's starters didn't play long, but they left the field on a high note Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Davion Davis just keeps making plays

The Browns took down the Giants, 17-13, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

By the Numbers: Rookies, defense step up to secure win in first preseason game

A few standout performances from Browns rookies helped pave the way for a smooth win in the first preseason game of the year
news

By the Numbers: Browns establish their pace but come up short vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's season comes to an end in Kansas City
Advertising