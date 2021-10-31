By the Numbers: The most important stats from Browns-Steelers

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 15-10 loss against the Steelers.
10.5 - Garrett added one more sack to his 2021 total, which is now at 10.5. Garrett is the only Browns player who has recorded double-digit sacks in more than one season, and he's now done it in each of the past four.
9 - Garrett is nine sacks away from catching Clay Matthews' record for the most career sacks in franchise history.
8 - Garrett's 10.5 sacks breaks his own record for the most sacks in the first eight games of a season in Browns history (since 1982).
225 - After missing last week due to a left shoulder injury, Mayfield returned as the starter and completed 20-of-31 pass attempts for 225 yards.
61 - In his first game back from a calf injury, RB Nick Chubb rushed 16 times for 61 yards. His first carry of the day went for 14 yards, but rushing room was hard to find moving forward.
4 - D'Ernest Johnson was given four carries for 22 yards, 10 of which went for the Browns' lone touchdown of the afternoon in the third quarter.
96 - The Browns were held to 96 total rushing yards, which is the second time this season they didn't eclipse 100 in a game. The other game that's happened was Week 6 against Arizona.
3 - The Browns were 3-for-10 third-down conversions. They were also 0-for-2 on fourth down.
266 - Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger passed for 266 yards — 50 of which came on a pass to Diontae Johnson in the final 2 minutes when the Browns were hoping to prevent Pittsburgh from reaching a first down.
2 - The Browns entered the Steelers' red zone twice, and just one the two trips resulted in a touchdown.
9 - Nine Browns receivers caught passes Sunday, and the leader in targets and receptions was Jarvis Landry (10 targets, five receptions, 65 yards).
91 - First-round rookie RB Najee Harris rushed for 91 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown in his first-ever game against the Browns.
