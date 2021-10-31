By the Numbers: The most important stats from Browns-Steelers

96 - The Browns were held to 96 total rushing yards, which is the second time this season they didn't eclipse 100 in a game. The other game that's happened was Week 6 against Arizona.

3 - The Browns were 3-for-10 third-down conversions. They were also 0-for-2 on fourth down.

266 - Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger passed for 266 yards — 50 of which came on a pass to Diontae Johnson in the final 2 minutes when the Browns were hoping to prevent Pittsburgh from reaching a first down.

2 - The Browns entered the Steelers' red zone twice, and just one the two trips resulted in a touchdown.

9 - Nine Browns receivers caught passes Sunday, and the leader in targets and receptions was Jarvis Landry (10 targets, five receptions, 65 yards).