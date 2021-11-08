Snap Counts: Browns make the absolute most out of 48 offensive plays

— The Browns needed just 48 offensive plays to score 41 points. That's as efficient as it gets, and it was a byproduct of explosive plays from both sides of the ball.

— TEs Austin Hooper and David Njoku each got 35 snaps. Those totals were higher than any single snap count from any of the Browns' wide receivers.

— Jarvis Landry played 32 of a possible 48 snaps. Donovan Peoples-Jones was next with 29 and rookie Anthony Schwartz had 28.

— Nick Chubb played 27 snaps. In that time, he touched the ball 16 times and amassed 163 yards of offense.

— Though he was questionable with a thigh injury, TE Harrison Bryant got his typical workload (25 snaps).

— S John Johnson III and CB Greg Newsome II never came off the field, playing all 75 defensive snaps.

— CB Denzel Ward, who recorded a pick-six and three PBUs, played 63 snaps. Some of the snaps he missed were directly related to the pick-six, as Ward needed some time to catch his breath after sprinting 99 yards for his second career touchdown.

"Oh man I was tired," Ward said. "I needed the oxygen tank after that. I was good after a while — I just needed some air."

— Jadeveon Clowney led all defensive linemen with 53 snaps. Myles Garrett had 50.

— Elevated from the practice squad Saturday, DT Sheldon Day got extensive action, playing 36 snaps. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo played his most snaps as a Browns player (33).

— DE Takkarist McKinley was limited to 12 snaps after re-aggravating a groin injury.