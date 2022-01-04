Snap Counts: Grant Delpit, M.J. Stewart Jr. carry full load at safety

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' loss to the Steelers.

— M.J. Stewart Jr. and Grant Delpit led all Browns defenders by playing in 80 of 81 possible defensive snaps. Both players were called to start after John Johnson III (hamstring) and Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) were inactive.

— Stewart has now played in over 97 percent of the defensive snaps in the last three weeks. Monday featured his most at safety after he primarily played as a slot cornerback in the previous two weeks.

— Rookie Greg Newsome II led all cornerbacks with 77 snaps. Denzel Ward (52 snaps) and Greedy Williams (25 snaps) exited the game with injuries.

— CB A.J. Green played in 45 snaps, his highest total since he played in 69 snaps in Week 5 against Los Angeles. Green recorded the Browns' only interception against QB Ben Roethlisberger and recorded two pass breakups.

— Second-year veteran LB Jacob Phillips received his highest snap total of the season with 33 snaps. Phillips, though, has only played in three games after spending most of the season on injured reserve.

— The Browns used five defensive tackles, and Malik McDowell received the heaviest workload of them all with 48 snaps.

— Jordan Elliott (33 snaps), Malik Jackson (33 snaps), Tommy Togiai (30 snaps) and Sheldon Day (21 snaps) completed the rest of the DT rotation. Togiai, a fourth-round rookie, saw his highest snap total of the season.

— S Adrian Colbert, who was elevated from the practice squad, played in two defensive snaps, his first on defense with the Browns.

— Donovan Peoples-Jones led all receivers and played in 64 of 71 possible snaps. Jarvis Landry played in 50 snaps, and Rashard Higgins played in 41.

— Third-round rookie WR Anthony Schwartz played in 24 snaps, his highest since playing 29 in Week 9 against Cincinnati.

— David Njoku led all tight ends with 51 snaps. Austin Hooper played in 35 snaps, and Harrison Bryant played in 19.