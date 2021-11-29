Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah takes on big role vs. Ravens

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 16-10 loss to the Ravens.

— This was the kind of game envisioned when the Browns selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The speedy, athletic linebacker is the kind of player you want on the field when the opposing quarterback can move the way Lamar Jackson does.

— And, well, that was clearly reflected in the distribution of snaps Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah played one of his largest snap amounts of the season (68 of a possible 81) in the loss. He finished with 12 tackles and a half-sack.