Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah takes on big role vs. Ravens

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 16-10 loss to the Ravens.
— This was the kind of game envisioned when the Browns selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The speedy, athletic linebacker is the kind of player you want on the field when the opposing quarterback can move the way Lamar Jackson does.
— And, well, that was clearly reflected in the distribution of snaps Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah played one of his largest snap amounts of the season (68 of a possible 81) in the loss. He finished with 12 tackles and a half-sack.
— S John Johnson III played all 81 snaps and registered his second interception of the season. CB Denzel Ward played 79 and CB Greg Newsome II played 77.
— Cleveland's safeties were very active in this one, as Ronnie Harrison Jr. played 74 snaps and Grant Delpit played 44. Both Harrison and Delpit had interceptions in the second quarter.
— In his first game back from a scary neck injury, CB Troy Hill played 14 snaps. CB Greedy Williams also got 14 snaps.
— In his first game since Week 9, DE Takkarist McKinley played 40 snaps.
— T Jack Conklin played 10 snaps before suffering a knee injury. Blake Hance played the rest at right tackle.
— RB Kareem Hunt played 23 snaps in his first game since Week 6. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt was "tight" and opted to hold him out of the game when the Browns mounted their final drive.
— The Browns utilized Michael Dunn as an extra lineman on three plays.
— Ja'Marcus Bradley once again played a significant role on offense and finished with 21 snaps. Jarvis Landry, who posted a season-high 111 receiving yards, led all wideouts with 56 of a possible 60 snaps.
