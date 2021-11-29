Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah takes on big role vs. Ravens

Nov 29, 2021 at 01:10 PM

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 16-10 loss to the Ravens.

— This was the kind of game envisioned when the Browns selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The speedy, athletic linebacker is the kind of player you want on the field when the opposing quarterback can move the way Lamar Jackson does.

— And, well, that was clearly reflected in the distribution of snaps Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah played one of his largest snap amounts of the season (68 of a possible 81) in the loss. He finished with 12 tackles and a half-sack.

— S John Johnson III played all 81 snaps and registered his second interception of the season. CB Denzel Ward played 79 and CB Greg Newsome II played 77.

— Cleveland's safeties were very active in this one, as Ronnie Harrison Jr. played 74 snaps and Grant Delpit played 44. Both Harrison and Delpit had interceptions in the second quarter.

— In his first game back from a scary neck injury, CB Troy Hill played 14 snaps. CB Greedy Williams also got 14 snaps.

— In his first game since Week 9, DE Takkarist McKinley played 40 snaps.

— T Jack Conklin played 10 snaps before suffering a knee injury. Blake Hance played the rest at right tackle.

— RB Kareem Hunt played 23 snaps in his first game since Week 6. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt was "tight" and opted to hold him out of the game when the Browns mounted their final drive.

— The Browns utilized Michael Dunn as an extra lineman on three plays.

— Ja'Marcus Bradley once again played a significant role on offense and finished with 21 snaps. Jarvis Landry, who posted a season-high 111 receiving yards, led all wideouts with 56 of a possible 60 snaps.

Gamebook (Week 12) [PDF]

Photos: Week 12 - Browns at Ravens Game Action

news

Snap Counts: Ja'Marcus Bradley takes on big role for banged up WR corps

Cleveland was without Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones in Sunday's win over the Lions
news

Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets back in the mix on defense

Cleveland's 2nd-round rookie returned to the field Sunday after a 3-game absence
news

Snap Counts: Browns make the absolute most out of 48 offensive plays

Cleveland made big plays and ran an efficient operation on its way to 41 points
news

Snap Counts: Blake Hance the next man up again for Browns O-line

Cleveland lost Jack Conklin to a dislocated elbow in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's loss
news

Snap Counts: 'Next Men Up' deliver on both sides of the ball

The Browns came into Thursday Night Football banged up, but the available players stepped up in a big way
news

Snap Counts: Banged-up Browns offense gets its depth tested

Cleveland was without a number of key players Sunday against the Cardinals
news

Snap Counts: A.J. Green stepped up when injuries piled up in the secondary

Cleveland's 2nd-year CB played nearly every snap in Sunday's loss to Los Angeles
news

Snap Counts: Grant Delpit steps up after another injury in the secondary

Delpit played all but 2 snaps in Sunday's game, as Ronnie Harrison Jr. exited early
news

Snap Counts: Odell Beckham Jr. gets significant work in 2021 debut

Cleveland played 81 offensive snaps to just 45 defensive snaps Sunday
news

Snap Counts: Demetric Felton makes the most of his 1st offensive plays

Cleveland's 6th-round RB made two of the biggest plays in Sunday's win
news

Snap Counts: Rookie WR Anthony Schwartz makes most of workload in debut

Schwartz made three receptions for 69 yards and caught a 44-yard deep ball
