3 Big Takeaways: Browns offense's productive 1st half a step in right direction

1. Browns offense's productive 1st half a step in right direction

It was enough to win.

That's as far as Baker Mayfield would go in describing the Browns offense's performance in Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Ravens. All 24 points came in the first half, as Cleveland's offense scored 17 straight points to open the game and then saw its lead padded when DE Myles Garrett recovered his own forced fumble and scored a touchdown to stake the Browns to a 24-6 halftime advantage.

In just that half, alone, the Browns cleared thresholds that had been tough to hit in recent weeks. In the previous seven games, Cleveland scored more than 20 points just once, and it managed just 10 two weeks earlier in a loss at Baltimore.

After a bye week devoted to resting and retooling areas the Browns hoped to improve, this was progress the Browns were able to embrace even though a scoreless second half gave them plenty to build upon.

"We did enough to win the game so check that box off," Mayfield said. "We got conservative. I think we need to put that team away. We got ahead early. We just need to capitalize when the defense is playing like that and holding them to points. We need to put it away. That's what good teams do, so we need to improve on that."

Sunday, though, was good enough thanks to back-to-back touchdown drives in which Mayfield distributed the ball as well as he has all season.

The Browns got rolling when Mayfield connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 34-yard completion on third-and-4 — the Browns' first of six third-down conversions for the game. He finished the drive a perfect 4-for-4 when he connected with Jarvis Landry for the veteran receiver's first receiving touchdown of the season to stake the Browns to a 10-point advantage.

On the ensuing possession, Mayfield went 5-for-5, including a 27-yard, highlight-reel completion to Peoples-Jones and a 1-yard touchdown pass to TE Austin Hooper to stake the Browns to their biggest lead since Week 9.

"I liked that we were efficient on first and second down for the most part," Mayfield said. "We kept it manageable on third down. That is why we were a lot better today so we need to keep improving on that."

The Browns mounted multiple lengthy drives in the second half but couldn't add any more points to their lead. Penalties put a damper on a 10-play possession in the third quarter that ended with a punt, and K Chase McLaughlin missed a field goal after the Browns drove 52 yards on 11 plays early in the fourth quarter.

It wasn't the finish Cleveland wanted, but it was the start the offense can build upon as it faces four more big games down the stretch starting Saturday against the Raiders.