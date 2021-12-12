Myles Garrett sets Browns single-season sack record, scores TD on same play

Myles Garrett set the Browns single-season sack record Sunday against the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the play that did it couldn't have been more thrilling.

Garrett, the fifth-year defensive end, snagged his 15th sack of the year against Ravens QB Tyler Huntley — who replaced starter Lamar Jackson after Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter — with less than a minute left in the first half. Garrett stripped the ball loose as he finished the sack and then quickly chased down the ball himself.

When he scooped it, he had a clear 15-yard path to the end zone and raised the football in the air as the stadium erupted, celebrating the Browns taking a 24-3 lead — and giving Garrett the roar he deserved for creating history.

The record is the second big one this season for Garrett, who is now one sack behind Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt for the league lead. He set the franchise record with 4.5 sacks in a single game in Week 3 against the Bears, and he's on pace to potentially eclipse another mark by the end of the season — he's five sacks away from Clay Mathews' all-time franchise record of 62 sacks. He has five more games to do it, and he's shown no signs of slowing down in his pursuit.

The record-breaking play, though, was one of the best of his career, one full of terrorizing quarterbacks and finding ways to maximize sacks into even bigger plays.