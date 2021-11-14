Browns fall to Patriots for 5th loss of 2021

The Browns dug themselves a big hole early Sunday in Foxborough and couldn't recover as they lost their fifth game of the season.

An early lead quickly became a sizable deficit as the Browns struggled to sustain long offensive drives and slow down the Patriots' rookie duo of QB Mac Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson in a 45-7 defeat. The Patriots totaled 452 yards of offense while the Browns were held to 217 yards.

The loss is the Browns' fourth in the last six weeks and drops them back in a tight playoff chase in the AFC.

"We got our butts kicked," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We got outcoached in every phase, outplayed in every phase. It was very disappointing. I'm very disappointed in myself, the players, the coaches. It was not a good outgoing."

The Browns found the scoreboard first thanks to a 2-yard touchdown from Baker Mayfield to Austin Hooper, but everything after the score went in a negative direction for Cleveland.

The Browns allowed the Patriots to score touchdowns on their first three drives of the game, and the first of them was a 3-yard pass from Jones to Hunter Henry. A Mayfield interception on the following Browns drive allowed the Patriots to get back in the end zone just four plays later — safety Kyle Dugger returned the pick to the 5-yard line, and the ball was punched in by Stevenson on the next play.

From there, momentum was difficult to find for the Browns.

They converted on just one third down in the game and averaged just 3.8 yards per play, while the Patriots proceeded to plow through the defense for big gains. Their third touchdown to go up 21-7 in the second quarter was scored after they drove 99 yards and converted on three third-down attempts, and a fatigued Browns defense never recovered.