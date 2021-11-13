The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the New England Patriots

When the Browns have won in 2021, it has been due in large part to their dominant defense. In the Browns' five wins, they have allowed an average of just 12.8 points per game. On five occasions this year, the Browns have held their opponents to 16 or fewer points and are 4-1 in such games. It should also be noted that in their five wins, the Browns have recorded 19 of their 27 sacks on the season and generated 10 of their 11 takeaways. In the five wins, they've also held their opponents below 350 yards and limited the opposition to just 255 or fewer yards on three occasions. The Patriots are a bit of an anomaly in the sense that they are 19th in total offense at 345.6 yards per game, but 10th in scoring offense at 25.6 points per game. Scoring has been the key for them, and believe me, the interceptions we identified in No. 2 have been critical to their scoring offense.