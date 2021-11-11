How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots on Nov. 14, 2021

Nov 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 5-4 and coming off a 41-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots are 5-4 and are coming off a 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.
  • The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 13-12. The Patriots won the last regular season matchup, 27-13, on Oct. 27, 2019.

Storylines to Watch

  • Streaking Pats — After a slow start to the season, the Patriots have hit their stride and enter Sunday's game winners of three straight
  • 2021 QB Class Tour — Sunday will mark the second time the Browns face a rookie QB selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mac Jones went 15th overall, four picks after Chicago's Justin Fields, whom the Browns faced in Week 3.
  • The Magic Number — The Browns have limited their opponents to 20 or fewer points five times this season, including the past three games. They're 4-1 in those contests. New England is 5-1 this season when scoring 20 or more points.

Watch on TV

Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

