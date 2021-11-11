Team Coverage

Presented by

D'Ernest Johnson ready 'to make the most' of another possible opportunity

Johnson has done nothing but seize opportunities his whole football career, and he could have another one awaiting him Sunday in New England

Nov 11, 2021 at 05:12 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The last time D'Ernest Johnson was in the kind of spot he could be in Sunday at Gillette Stadium, he played the best game of his career.

No one has forgotten about it, either. Just three weeks ago, Johnson was thrust into the starting RB role on only a few days' notice for Thursday Night Football against the Broncos due to injuries to RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. He proceeded to rush for a career-high 146 yards and scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game, setting him up for a week-long ride of recognition around the league — both for his performance and his incredible path to the NFL.

Now, Johnson could find himself in the same role again. Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving their status for Sunday's game uncertain. Hunt (calf) has yet to be designated to return from Injured Reserve, which leaves Johnson as the next man up.

"I am just ready to go out there and just try to go 1-0 this week," he said Thursday. "That is our main focus is just going 1-0. When I get the opportunity, just try to make the most of them."

Photos: Patriots Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 10 game against the New England Patriots

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on November 10, 2021.
1 / 28

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on November 10, 2021.
2 / 28

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 10, 2021.
3 / 28

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during practice on November 10, 2021.
4 / 28

Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.
5 / 28

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 10, 2021.
6 / 28

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 10, 2021.
7 / 28

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during practice on November 10, 2021.
8 / 28

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.
9 / 28

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 10, 2021.
10 / 28

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 10, 2021.
11 / 28

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.
12 / 28

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dexter Williams (34) during practice on November 10, 2021.
13 / 28

Running back Dexter Williams (34) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on November 10, 2021.
14 / 28

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) during practice on November 10, 2021.
15 / 28

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 10, 2021.
16 / 28

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.
17 / 28

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice on November 10, 2021.
18 / 28

A football during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.
19 / 28

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on November 10, 2021.
20 / 28

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on November 10, 2021.
21 / 28

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 10, 2021.
22 / 28

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on November 10, 2021.
23 / 28

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 10, 2021.
24 / 28

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.
25 / 28

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on November 10, 2021.
26 / 28

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on November 10, 2021.
27 / 28

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on November 10, 2021.
28 / 28

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on November 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Johnson has — quite literally — always thrived at that, and no example over his three-year career was better than his Week 7 performance. He cut through a Broncos defense that ranked ninth in the league against the run at the time and put the rest of the league on notice that the Browns RBs room truly has no shortage of weapons.

The Patriots defense, ranked 16th against the run, isn't taking Johnson lightly. 

"Their backs are that good," said Devin McCourty, a 12-year veteran safety for New England. "Not just Nick Chubb. Not just Kareem Hunt. I think everyone saw it on that Thursday night game where D'Ernest Johnson gets in there. He's a guy where the point of attack is everywhere. Whether he'll be going right, make a little cut back, and go anywhere on the field."

Even if the Patriots and other defenses will be more prepared to slow down Johnson, he isn't changing anything when it comes to his own preparation. He doesn't need to.

That's because he prepares as if he's going to take 30 carries a game each week. It doesn't matter if Chubb, Hunt or any of the other running backs are available. He wants to be ready for a start no matter how much notice he receives, which allows him to be himself whenever he's needed from the backfield.

"Just going out there and being me," Johnson said when asked about his biggest lesson from his Week 7 performance. "Just going out there and having fun. That's it."

To the surprise of no one who watched Johnson tear through opponents in Week 7, the Browns have full faith he'll be able to carry the bulk of the rushing workload in New England if necessary. He carried the ball 22 times in that game, a total that Chubb has reached just once this season, and could see a similar workload Sunday.

"It is definitely a good feeling to know that there is a guy who has been productive really every time he has touched the ball for us," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "Even last week, he had some tough looks there at the end of the game when they were bringing one more than we could block, and he was making guys miss. I feel very confident he will come out and perform for us like he has in the past if he needs to."

Johnson, of course, doesn't care how many carries he receives.

He just wants to help the Browns win, and he's happy to take on any role that helps them achieve it.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Johnson said. "I just have to make the most of it."

Related Content

news

Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller extensions 'points to our identity'

The Browns made two big strides toward long-term success this week by solidifying two key pieces of their interior offensive line
news

Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to be 'Mr. Dependable' 

Peoples-Jones leads all NFL receivers in 2021 with 20.9 yards per reception
news

Browns will 'move forward and focus on Cincinnati'

The Browns have maintained their focus on an important Week 9 game
news

Browns focused on preparation, execution entering a pivotal point in the season

The Browns are embracing the mentality that their backs are against the wall as they look to quickly make up ground in the division
news

Blake Hance 'feeling comfortable' as another starting opportunity awaits

Hance's perseverance to always being ready has led him to another big starting opportunity on the Browns O-Line
news

Browns striving to 'make the most of our opportunities' on both sides of the ball

From turnovers to lack of offensive rhythm, the Browns are looking at all angles to get better results
news

Browns D not interested in positives from a loss, focused on being even better to deliver wins

Despite holding the Steelers to 15 points, the Browns defense didn't find many positives in Week 8
news

D'Ernest Johnson's inspirational story just keeps getting better, and he's not done yet

Johnson has absorbed all the appreciation from his Week 7 performance. Now, he's eager to continue making the most of his opportunities and add more to his unbelievable NFL journey
news

Baker Mayfield plans to take 'day-by-day' approach, get 'as close to 100 percent as possible' before making return

Mayfield said his shoulder is feeling better after sitting out Week 7
news

Jedrick Wills Jr. ramping up practice work after giving Browns a boost

Wills' availability for Week 7, where he played in all offensive snaps for the first time this season, was 'a big deal' for the Browns' offense
news

Case Keenum 'orchestrated the operation,' rallies injury-mired Browns offense 

In his first start in two seasons, Keenum did everything needed to lead the offense following a short week
Advertising