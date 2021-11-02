Community

Join the Cleveland Browns in the Fight Against Hunger

The Browns will be hosting two fundraisers to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region’s largest hunger relief organization

Nov 02, 2021 at 09:17 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
110221_FightAgainstHunger

This November, team up with the Cleveland Browns to help families in Northeast Ohio fight hunger. The Browns will be hosting two fundraisers to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region's largest hunger relief organization. The annual Browns Give Back First and Ten Food Drive will be virtual this year. Monetary donations will be accepted via this link starting today and will be accepted through Taste of the Browns on Nov. 14.

Taste of the Browns is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Food Bank. In 2019, the event raised over $350,000 and provided more than 1 million meals to struggling men, women, and children. For every dollar raised, four nutritious meals can be provided local families.

This year's fundraiser will feature more than 25 of Northeast Ohio's finest restaurants including EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, Lago East Bank, Barrio, and more. For a full list of the 2021 restaurant participants visit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's website.

In addition to tastings from local restaurants, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction featuring Browns memorabilia and restaurant gift cards as prizes. There will also be remarks from the Food Bank's CEO Kristin Warzocha and this year's honorary event chairs; some remarks will be live, while others will be pre-recorded.

This year's honorary event chairs are Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl Guard Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns Legend Josh Cribbs, and Chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit. They will be joined by other Cleveland Browns alumni along with talent chefs to raise awareness and funds to fight hunger.

If you're interested in helping the Browns fight hunger in Northeast Ohio, you can donate to the food drive or buy tickets for Taste of the Browns.

This year, Taste of the Browns will be taking place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Tickets are $75 each and will include admission to the event, including food and beverage, and entrance to the Zoo. You can purchase tickets here. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. in the Zoo's amphitheater and Australian Adventure.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is a community partner of the Cleveland Browns First and Ten initiative. First and Ten was designed to encourage individuals to volunteer 10 hours every year to their local communities. Fans are encouraged to sign the First and Ten pledge and share their volunteer stories by using #give10 on social media.

Related Content

news

Browns host 12 U.S. Army Service Members through HONOR ROW 

The Browns were proud to host 12 active-duty service members from the United States Army through our HONOR ROW program.
news

"Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network continues to make strides toward eliminating chronic student absenteeism

Established in 2019, the Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network has helped school districts in knock down several barriers that prevent students from frequently attending school
news

Browns host 11 U.S. Navy Service Members through HONOR ROW 

the Browns were proud to host 11 active-duty service members from the United States Navy in Week 6 through our HONOR ROW program
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark

Conti's seven touchdowns drove Olmsted Falls to victory over Berea-Midpark
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls (7-2) at Berea-Midpark (6-3)

The "Battle of Bagley Road" winner will share the SWC Title with Avon
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Riverside at Kenston

Kenston celebrates Senior Night as they beat Riverside, 21-14.
news

Sione Takitaki carries on spirit of late father, strives to be 'a spark' with contributions for cancer patients

Takitaki lost his father to cancer when he was 14 and has aimed to be a positive light for those fighting cancer since he arrived in the NFL
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Riverside at Kenston

news

Browns host "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" game against Cardinals

NFL, Browns, American Cancer Society raise awareness for all types of cancer
news

Jarvis Landry, Browns host Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree

Landry helped push female student athletes from six different Northeast Ohio high schools to continue to play football and pursue their goals in the sport
news

Browns celebrate Latinx Heritage Month by honoring Joselin Aguilar Gramajo

The Browns join the NFL in celebrating individuals across the country for Latinx Heritage Month
Advertising