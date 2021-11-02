Join the Cleveland Browns in the Fight Against Hunger

This November, team up with the Cleveland Browns to help families in Northeast Ohio fight hunger. The Browns will be hosting two fundraisers to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region's largest hunger relief organization. The annual Browns Give Back First and Ten Food Drive will be virtual this year. Monetary donations will be accepted via this link starting today and will be accepted through Taste of the Browns on Nov. 14.

Taste of the Browns is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Food Bank. In 2019, the event raised over $350,000 and provided more than 1 million meals to struggling men, women, and children. For every dollar raised, four nutritious meals can be provided local families.

This year's fundraiser will feature more than 25 of Northeast Ohio's finest restaurants including EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, Lago East Bank, Barrio, and more. For a full list of the 2021 restaurant participants visit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's website.

In addition to tastings from local restaurants, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction featuring Browns memorabilia and restaurant gift cards as prizes. There will also be remarks from the Food Bank's CEO Kristin Warzocha and this year's honorary event chairs; some remarks will be live, while others will be pre-recorded.

This year's honorary event chairs are Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl Guard Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns Legend Josh Cribbs, and Chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit. They will be joined by other Cleveland Browns alumni along with talent chefs to raise awareness and funds to fight hunger.

If you're interested in helping the Browns fight hunger in Northeast Ohio, you can donate to the food drive or buy tickets for Taste of the Browns.

This year, Taste of the Browns will be taking place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Tickets are $75 each and will include admission to the event, including food and beverage, and entrance to the Zoo. You can purchase tickets here. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. in the Zoo's amphitheater and Australian Adventure.