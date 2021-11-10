Nick Chubb named NFL Ground Player of the Week

Nick Chubb powered the Browns to a dominant win Sunday with his 20th career game with 100 or more rushing yards, and he has one token of recognition to commemorate it.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Chubb has been voted as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Chubb rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which happened on a season-long 70-yard run.

The nomination was Chubb's third of the season, and he's the second Browns running back to win the weekly honor — RB D'Ernest Johnson won the vote in Week 7. Chubb beat out Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor and Arizona's James Conner.