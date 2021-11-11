Browns Mailbag: What milestones are within Myles Garrett's reach?

Is the defense starting to find a groove with big plays? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

It was as if you could hear the entire Browns fan base let out of a collective sigh of relief last Sunday when Denzel Ward snagged his first interception of the season and took it 99 yards to the house. At last, the Browns had the big turnover they'd been waiting for, and there were two more in the quarters ahead. Up until Sunday, the Browns defense had been objectively better in so many phases compared to last year, but they'd been significantly worse in the turnover department. At the midway point of 2020, the Browns had 14 takeaways. Until the Bengals game, this year's Browns defense had just five. That's a difference of nine game-changing plays. Without those, Cleveland's defense was playing with a thinner margin of error, especially during a stretch when the offense was dealing with numerous injuries.

These takeaways become an even bigger deal when you consider how well the offense has avoided turnovers. Cleveland is tied for fifth-best in the NFL with just eight giveaways on the season. Under Stefanski, the Browns have lost only once (Week 5 vs. Chargers) when they win the turnover battle. So, it's a simple formula. Create more takeaways, and the chances of winning grow exponentially.