News & Notes: Browns in problem-solving mode with 3 RBs sidelined

This situation might be new, but this isn't uncharted territory for the Browns.

Over the past two days, the Browns have seen three of their running backs, including Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, land on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With Kareem Hunt on injured reserve for at least one more week, the Browns entered their first practice of the week Wednesday with just one running back on their active roster: D'Ernest Johnson.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to make any excuses for the Browns' predicament. Instead, he laid out the situation in matter-of-fact terms, acknowledging the uncertainty that comes with players going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"We will see how this week goes if we can get them back or not," Stefanski said. "If they are unable to make it to the game, D'Ernest Johnson obviously is our starter in that scenario, and we have some other options that we are going to look at this week."

The other options include two new faces on the Browns' practice squad, Brian Hill and Dexter Williams. Hill last saw the field in 2020, when he wrapped up a three-year stint with the Falcons that included 198 carries for 945 yards. Williams has seven career carries for 19 yards.

Johnson, of course, is just a few weeks removed from his breakout performance against the Broncos. Without Chubb or Hunt available, Johnson took center stage, rushing for 144 yards and his first career touchdown in the 17-14 victory.

"We have kind of talked about it over the years that guys have to step up," Stefanski said. "We talked about it going back to the Denver game with D'Ernest, and he did. His role for us moving forward is somebody who we are going to count on, and he works very hard."

Stefanski said there was "no magic wand" to get Hill and Williams ready for action if they're needed Sunday against the Patriots, who rank ninth in the NFL in total defense.

"You just have to get them out on the practice field, explain our techniques to them and meet quite a bit virtually to catch them up to speed," he said.

Last year, the Browns lost almost all of their active wide receivers to COVID protocols just one day before they faced the Jets in a pivotal Week 16 matchup. Cleveland was heavily favored but struggled from start to finish in a game it lost in disappointing fashion.

Stefanski said the Browns have time on their side compared to last year's situation.