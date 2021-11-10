Browns designate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return

The Browns are ready to welcome back one of their top tacklers and rookie playmakers from Injured Reserve.

The team designated rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from IR on Wednesday after a three-game absence. Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick, suffered an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter Week 6 against the Cardinals. He will return to practice, and the Browns will evaluate him this week before determining whether he'll return to game action Week 10 in New England.

"'JOK' will do some work today," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We'll see how he does to make a determination as to whether he'll be available to us."