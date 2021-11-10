Transactions

Browns designate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return

Owusu-Koramoah was off to a smooth start in his rookie season before he was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury

Nov 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

111021_JOK

The Browns are ready to welcome back one of their top tacklers and rookie playmakers from Injured Reserve.

The team designated rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from IR on Wednesday after a three-game absence. Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick, suffered an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter Week 6 against the Cardinals. He will return to practice, and the Browns will evaluate him this week before determining whether he'll return to game action Week 10 in New England.

"'JOK' will do some work today," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We'll see how he does to make a determination as to whether he'll be available to us."

Owusu-Koramoah was among the Browns' leading tacklers before his injury with 29 tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also registered four pass breakups, one forced fumble and a half-sack and saw a significant uptick in snaps before his injury. He played in over 85 percent of defensive snaps in his last two games after hovering between 30 and 50 percent in the first four games.

Related Content

news

Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

Cleveland adds another RB, brings back CB Herb Miller
news

Joel Bitonio, the 'personification' of the Browns' mantra, signs 3-year extension

The 3-time Pro Bowl left guard's new deal runs through the 2025 season
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a series of moves before getting back to the practice fields Wednesday
news

Browns G Wyatt Teller signs 4-year contract extension

The fourth-year veteran has emerged as one of the NFL's best interior linemen
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have waived CB Herb Miller
news

Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris from injured reserve.
news

Browns designate CB M.J. Stewart for return

 In addition, the team re-signed FB Johnny Stanton IV to the practice squad. 
news

Browns designate FB Andy Janovich for return

The Browns have designated FB Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve
news

Browns sign CB Herb Miller to active roster, designate C Nick Harris for return

Cleveland makes multiple roster moves before Sunday's game against the Steelers
news

Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry and elevate two from practice squad

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in two games this season and caught six passes for 80 yards, while adding two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.
news

Browns place RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR, sign RB John Kelly to active roster

The club also restored WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the practice squad from practice squad/injured
Advertising