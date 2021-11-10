Joel Bitonio, the 'personification' of the Browns' mantra, signs 3-year extension

Joel Bitonio wants to finish what he started.

Bitonio, the Pro Bowl left guard, signed a three-year extension Wednesday that runs through the 2025 season. The 2014 second-round pick just keeps getting better, and there's nowhere else he or the Browns want to see him continue to thrive as a foundational piece of the team's offense.

"I've been here for eight years now and seen a lot of ups and downs. To be part of that and for the team to have faith in me and allow me to be here for my entire career, it really means a lot. It's special," Bitonio said. "You see guys switch teams a lot and go from team to team, great players in this league. I saw Joe Thomas end his career here. It's something when you get into Year 8 and Year 9, it gets in the back of your mind where it'd be really special to be in Cleveland your whole career and try to win a championship with these guys.

"I just want to thank the Haslams, Andrew Berry and Coach Stefanski for having faith in me and providing me with this opportunity."

Bitonio, 30, has made 104 regular season starts, the second-most by any Browns player since the team's return in 1999. He hasn't missed a single snap since the start of the 2017 season, a stretch that's seen him clear the way for record-setting runs by Nick Chubb and protect QB Baker Mayfield, who set the rookie TD record in 2018 and was one of the least-sacked quarterbacks in 2020.

"After last season, we decided that one of our major football priorities would be to make Joel Bitonio a Brown for the rest of his career," said Berry, Cleveland's Executive VP of Football Operations and General Manager. "Joel is one of our most decorated players and is the ideal personification of our 'Tough, Smart, Accountable' mantra. We value Joel's high-level performance, leadership, consistency and durability.