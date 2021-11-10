Transactions

Joel Bitonio, the 'personification' of the Browns' mantra, signs 3-year extension

The 3-time Pro Bowl left guard’s new deal runs through the 2025 season

Nov 10, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Joel Bitonio wants to finish what he started.

Bitonio, the Pro Bowl left guard, signed a three-year extension Wednesday that runs through the 2025 season. The 2014 second-round pick just keeps getting better, and there's nowhere else he or the Browns want to see him continue to thrive as a foundational piece of the team's offense.

"I've been here for eight years now and seen a lot of ups and downs. To be part of that and for the team to have faith in me and allow me to be here for my entire career, it really means a lot. It's special," Bitonio said. "You see guys switch teams a lot and go from team to team, great players in this league. I saw Joe Thomas end his career here. It's something when you get into Year 8 and Year 9, it gets in the back of your mind where it'd be really special to be in Cleveland your whole career and try to win a championship with these guys.

"I just want to thank the Haslams, Andrew Berry and Coach Stefanski for having faith in me and providing me with this opportunity."

Bitonio, 30, has made 104 regular season starts, the second-most by any Browns player since the team's return in 1999. He hasn't missed a single snap since the start of the 2017 season, a stretch that's seen him clear the way for record-setting runs by Nick Chubb and protect QB Baker Mayfield, who set the rookie TD record in 2018 and was one of the least-sacked quarterbacks in 2020.

"After last season, we decided that one of our major football priorities would be to make Joel Bitonio a Brown for the rest of his career," said Berry, Cleveland's Executive VP of Football Operations and General Manager. "Joel is one of our most decorated players and is the ideal personification of our 'Tough, Smart, Accountable' mantra. We value Joel's high-level performance, leadership, consistency and durability. 

"We are all excited about this extension and hopeful that at the end of his career we will all be looking forward to celebrating Joel's gold jacket fitting in Canton."

Photos: Joel Bitonio through the years

The Browns announced Wednesday that Joel Bitonio has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. Bitonio, the longest-tenured member of the Browns, is a three-time (2018-20) Pro Bowl selection and the first Browns guard to be named to three consecutive Pro Bowls since Pro Football Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson made six straight from 1966-71.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
1 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
2 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium
3 / 64

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium

Lucas Stevenson
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
4 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.
5 / 64

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
6 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
7 / 64

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
8 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
9 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
10 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.
11 / 64

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
12 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
13 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
14 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
15 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 64

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day
17 / 64

2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium
18 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
19 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fuel Up To Play 60 Local Service Project at Joseph M. Gallagher School on July18, 2019
20 / 64

Fuel Up To Play 60 Local Service Project at Joseph M. Gallagher School on July18, 2019

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
21 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot
22 / 64

1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vets lift on May 22, 2019
23 / 64

Vets lift on May 22, 2019

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
24 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
25 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
26 / 64

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Fuel Up To Play 60 Local Service Project at Joseph M. Gallagher School on July18, 2019
27 / 64

Fuel Up To Play 60 Local Service Project at Joseph M. Gallagher School on July18, 2019

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
28 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
29 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17
30 / 64

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
31 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
32 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
33 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns on August 8, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 64

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns on August 8, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
35 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle John Greco (77) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 25-20.
36 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle John Greco (77) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 25-20.

Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 24, 2020
37 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.
38 / 64

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31
39 / 64

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
40 / 64

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 17, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium.Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 17, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium. Joe Thomas Played his 10,000th consecutive snap this game
41 / 64

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 17, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium.Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 17, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium. Joe Thomas Played his 10,000th consecutive snap this game

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Travel to New York City on September 15, 2019
42 / 64

Travel to New York City on September 15, 2019

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 17, 2020
43 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
44 / 64

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
45 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2020 Media Day
46 / 64

2020 Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
47 / 64

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.
48 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.

Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns on November 4, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 64

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns on November 4, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
50 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
51 / 64

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
52 / 64

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
53 / 64

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
54 / 64

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 25, 2019
55 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 25, 2019

Matt Starkey
Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the eighth day of training camp on August 2, 2019.
56 / 64

Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the eighth day of training camp on August 2, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first day of training camp on July 25, 2019.
57 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first day of training camp on July 25, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first practice of OTAs on May 14, 2019
58 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first practice of OTAs on May 14, 2019

Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
59 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
60 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
61 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
62 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
63 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
64 / 64

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Though he's played at a high level throughout his eight-year career, Bitonio has garnered his highest recognition over the past three seasons. He's been named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All Pro recognition in each of the past three seasons and is currently playing like he'll be adding a few more to that total over the next four years.

"Coach Stefanski and Coach Callahan dial up the runs and the play-action off that. It fits what I do well," Bitonio said. "I feel like I'm in the prime of my career and hopefully can keep that going for a few more years."

While the Browns organization weathered a stretch of instability during the first part of his career, Bitonio remained the constant. Since Bitonio joined the Browns, the team ranks fifth in the NFL with an average of 4.52 yards per rush. Those rushing totals have increased over the past two seasons, as the Browns currently lead the NFL in rushing yards (1,442), rushing average (5.28), rushing touchdowns (16) and rushes of 10-plus yards (46). Since 1999, only the 2004 Kansas City Chiefs have recorded more rushing touchdowns (18) in the first nine weeks of a season than the Browns this season (16).

"Joel Bitonio is everything you'd ever want in a football player," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We always know exactly what we are going to get from Joel every rep, every practice, every game. His consistent effort, exceptional play, and team-first mentality make him a great teammate and truly a perfect example for every player that will ever wear brown and orange for the Cleveland Browns. Handing Joel a game ball in the locker room last year when we clinched a spot in playoffs will be a career highlight for me, Joel deserved that moment because of all the hard work and effort he puts into this organization. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to coach Joel. Congrats to him and his family, this contract is so well-deserved."

