Browns G Wyatt Teller signs 4-year contract extension

Wyatt Teller came to Cleveland in 2019 in less-than-ideal circumstances for an offensive lineman looking to find his niche.

Traded by Buffalo in exchange for two late-round picks, Teller joined the Browns at the tail end of the 2019 preseason. A left guard with the Bills, Teller was asked to switch to right guard and prepare himself to compete at a spot that hadn't yet been settled. The Browns needed help at the position, and Teller was one of a number of possible solutions.

Two years later and a whole lot of highlight-worthy pancake blocks later, Teller has not only found a place to call home on Cleveland's offensive line, but he's also emerged as one of the NFL's best interior linemen. On Tuesday, Teller signed a four-year contract extension to stay in Cleveland, the place where he came into his own as one of the most ferocious guards in the league.