Wyatt Teller calls extension 'a blessing' but 'the work has just begun'

Wyatt Teller never doubted the opportunity ahead of him when his football career took an unexpected turn to Cleveland.

Teller wanted to become the best player he could be as soon as he arrived in Berea. That happened after Teller, a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018, was traded to the Browns before the 2019 season. The change of teams just two years into his career took him by surprise but gave him more motivation to leave a mark on whatever franchise wanted him most.

"I looked at (the trade) as a disappointment," Teller told local reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday. "But through that adversity, I realized it was more because I was wanted by a team and given an opportunity.

"That was Cleveland."

So Teller went to work. By the middle of 2019, he was the Browns' starting right guard. By the middle of 2020, he emerged as one of the best linemen in the game.

Now, in the middle of 2021, he's set his long-term future with the franchise that believed in him — and still does.

Teller signed a contract extension Tuesday that solidified his future with the Browns through the 2025 season. The deal comes two days after Teller delivered another round of highlight-worthy blocks in Week 9 and paved the way for another standout performance from the Browns' run game. None of that was surprising to anyone who's watched Teller blossom with the Browns.

Cleveland wants even more of that, and now it's set to get it from Teller for the next four seasons.