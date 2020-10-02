'He's being the hammer, not the nail': How Wyatt Teller has elevated his game for a big start to his 2020 season

The Browns were looking for any solutions to help their inconsistent offensive line, and Teller was part of the plan. But even though he was given his first start in Week 9 and started the rest of season, he was far from guaranteed to have the same role again when the Browns returned for 2020.

A training camp position battle was ahead. Then, the pandemic hit.

As the NFL attempted to safely navigate through an offseason mired by COVID-19, players were given the choice to opt out and not participate in the 2020 season. Three linemen — Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Malcolm Pridegon — made that choice. All of them were expected to compete for the right guard spot, but their absences left Teller and Joel Bitonio as the lone returning guards from the Browns 2019 roster.

Cleveland, though, liked what it saw from Teller as soon as team practices began. He was one of the most engaged players and always had extra questions for coaches in the virtual offseason program, too. When camp started, the Browns had little concern about whom their Week 1 starter would be.

"Wyatt showed me that this was extremely important to him," assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters said. "He kept in touch with me, and he would always be asking questions on FaceTime calls just to try to cover some things. We felt like we covered some ground that we thought we otherwise lost given the circumstances."

Peters has been key in Teller's development. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2002 and played in the NFL for nine years. When he retired, he opened an MMA gym, won multiple Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world championships and became a master of learning how to use hand and feet positioning to maximize body strength. Now, he's looking to carve a coaching career in the NFL by using that knowledge to coach offensive linemen.

When Peters coaches, he prefers to line up against guys himself as if he's a defensive lineman. He'll attempt to rush through them and place his hands on their shoulders and arms to see where their strengths and weaknesses are in the play progression. Then, he'll tell them what he felt.

With Teller, Peters has been able to patch his posture together. He's worked closely with Teller on keeping his feet and hips square to the defender, which makes it easier for him to keep his hands in a position of control.

"When you're looking at your body, you only have one surface that you can draw energy from, and that's the ground," Peters said. "So how do we develop that relationship between our body and the ground and all the postures and sequencing of the movements? And not just on every single play, but over the course and progression of the play, so if you freeze-frame your body at any moment during that play, are you in the optimal position to deliver force and balance with unbelievable power?"

The tape has shown that the answers from Teller have been "yes" more times than "no." And Peters is thrilled.