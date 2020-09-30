On the Offense

Presented by

Baker Mayfield plans to treat Texas homecoming 'like any other game,' hopes to create more big moments from AT&T Stadium

The Browns might be on the road this week, but it won’t feel like a road game for Mayfield

Sep 30, 2020 at 03:59 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Baker Mayfield has plenty of good memories inside AT&T Stadium, the site of the Browns' Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

His first performance at the stadium came in 2011, when he was the starting quarterback for Lake Travis High School in the state championship game. Mayfield threw a decisive touchdown pass in Lake Travis' 22-7 win and led his school to its fifth consecutive state championship.

His last pass inside the stadium was in 2017 for the Big 12 Championship. By then, every football fan in the country knew about Mayfield, the potential Heisman Trophy winner and electric quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma won, 41-17. Mayfield was MVP.

Mayfield, who was born and raised in Austin, Texas, is hoping to add more special moments Sunday in his return to AT&T Stadium. He's hoping to find that same Texas magic against the Cowboys in a crucial early-season matchup that should be a strong test for Cleveland, which is trying to capture its first 3-1 start since 2001.

"It's always fun to play there," Mayfield said. "I'll have a lot of friends and family there. I've got to treat it like any other game. We've got to go do our job. Growing up and seeing the high school state championships there and playing there a couple times in college, it's a great stadium."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 3

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Washington Football Team yesterday by the Browns photo team

The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
1 / 75

The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
2 / 75

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
3 / 75

Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
4 / 75

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The flyover during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
5 / 75

The flyover during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
6 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
S.J. before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
7 / 75

S.J. before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
8 / 75

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
9 / 75

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
10 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
11 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Jennifer King, Sarah Thomas and Callie Brownson before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
12 / 75

Jennifer King, Sarah Thomas and Callie Brownson before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
13 / 75

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
14 / 75

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
15 / 75

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
16 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
17 / 75

The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
18 / 75

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
19 / 75

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
20 / 75

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
21 / 75

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
22 / 75

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
23 / 75

The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
24 / 75

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
25 / 75

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
26 / 75

The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
27 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
28 / 75

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
29 / 75

Baker Mayfield during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
30 / 75

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
31 / 75

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
32 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
33 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
34 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
35 / 75

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
36 / 75

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
37 / 75

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
38 / 75

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
39 / 75

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
40 / 75

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
41 / 75

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
42 / 75

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the team before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
43 / 75

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the team before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
44 / 75

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
45 / 75

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
46 / 75

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
47 / 75

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
48 / 75

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
49 / 75

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
50 / 75

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
51 / 75

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
52 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
53 / 75

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
54 / 75

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
55 / 75

Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
56 / 75

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
57 / 75

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
58 / 75

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
59 / 75

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
60 / 75

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
61 / 75

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
62 / 75

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
63 / 75

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
64 / 75

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
65 / 75

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
66 / 75

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
67 / 75

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
68 / 75

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
69 / 75

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jason Wright and General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
70 / 75

Jason Wright and General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21), Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
71 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21), Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
72 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
73 / 75

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
74 / 75

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
75 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Perhaps his familiarity in the road setting will help the Browns continue their recent offensive success. Cleveland has scored 30 or more points in two consecutive games for the first time since 2010, and Mayfield has registered back-to-back games with a passer rating over 100.0 and at least two passing touchdowns for the first time since his rookie season.

Mayfield has shown early promise under the tutelage and schemes of coach Kevin Stefanski, and while not every play has been perfect, the Browns believe they've found a formula that leads to winning football games. The Cowboys, who have given up over 400 yards per game, are the next challenger.

"(Mayfield) is doing a nice job for us," Stefanski said. "He's spreading the ball around. We feel like we have multiple guys that can be productive on any given day, and I think when we spread it around like that, that is a function of him being smart with the ball and taking what is there."

Stefanski is right: Mayfield is spreading the ball to just about every offensive playmaker. He targeted his 23 pass attempts to eight different receivers in the victory last Sunday against Washington, and the Browns have certainly found success by balancing Mayfield's passing abilities with the rushing prowess of RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

Chubb and Hunt are the only two backs on the same team to have more than 200 rushing yards. Their ability to keep a defense guessing at the line of scrimmage has opened passing space for Mayfield, and that strategy could help him find some more big plays inside one of the most successful venues of his playing career.

"We just have to go up there with the same mindset when we played Washington, attack that front and go from there," Mayfield said. "If they have safeties down and we have one-on-one matchups, we are going to take those shots, but if they are going to take away that, then we need to be able to complete balls underneath and hand the ball off."

A Week 4 win in AT&T Stadium won't carry quite the same weight as a win in the high school state championship game or conference championship, but it could be another memorable matchup to stash in Mayfield's collection of top career moments. The Browns haven't beaten the Cowboys since 1994, but maybe having one of Texas' finest quarterback products will make a winning difference.

He's made plenty of big plays inside the spacious stadium, after all, and the Browns are hoping to see more of them Sunday.

"Whatever it takes to win," Mayfield said. "It'll be a fun one."

Related Content

news

Browns determined to build off Week 2 success vs. Washington's dangerous defense

Washington's D-Line will provide a tough test Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Offense eager to show more polished performance in Thursday night home opener

The Browns believe the short week will help in forgetting about the Week 1 loss
news

Baker Mayfield ready to showcase revamped offense, new playbook

The quarterback is ready to put the Browns new offensive schemes to the test
news

Nick Chubb ready to deliver messages on game day, keep stoic demeanor in 3rd season

Chubb's favorite stage for statements is on the field
news

Johnny Stanton's journey from QB, to LB, to TE, and now FB continues in Cleveland

Stanton worked relentlessly to learn the fullback position and earn a shot in training camp
news

Stump Mitchell encouraged by potential production of full seasons with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

The Browns RBs coach believes the duo is in a much more favorable position for success
news

Jack Conklin believes big games are ahead for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

Conklin played under similar schemes last season with 2019 rushing leader Derrick Henry

Advertising