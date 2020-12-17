On the Offense

Presented by

Baker Mayfield: 'Playing with confidence is where I'm at my best'

Mayfield has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career

Dec 16, 2020 at 07:42 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

When Baker Mayfield has played his best football, he's usually made history.

As the starting quarterback for Oklahoma in 2017, Mayfield threw for over 4,600 passing yards and recorded 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy as a result and became the only walk-on player to ever take home the biggest award in college football.

In his rookie season with the Browns in 2018, Mayfield ignited the city of Cleveland after making his NFL debut in Week 3 to snap a 19-game losing streak. He finished the season with over 3,700 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, the most ever by a rookie quarterback.

Mayfield has played some of his best football again in 2020 — and he's still making history. The list is long:

  • Last Monday, he eclipsed 2,500 passing yards on the season and became the first Browns quarterback ever to do so in their first three NFL seasons. 
  • His passing attempts without an interception came to an end at 187, the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.
  • Mayfield threw for over 300 yards Monday for the eighth time in his career, which passes Otto Graham for the third-most by a Browns player since 1950.
  • He now has over 10,000 career passing yards, the first Brown to ever do so in his first three years.

Mayfield is on pace to potentially make this season his best since the Browns drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018. His play over the last month has made that possible, and he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"Playing with confidence is where I'm at my best," he said. "Trusting these calls, trusting my eyes and going through it and trusting my guys around me."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 14

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
1 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
2 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
3 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
4 / 71

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam, Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and J.W. Johnson before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
5 / 71

Jimmy Haslam, Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and J.W. Johnson before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
6 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
7 / 71

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
8 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
9 / 71

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
10 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
11 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
12 / 71

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
13 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
14 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
15 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
16 / 71

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
17 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
18 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
19 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
20 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
21 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
22 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
23 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
24 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
25 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
26 / 71

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
27 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
28 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
29 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
30 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
31 / 71

The team during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
32 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
33 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
34 / 71

The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
35 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
36 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
37 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
38 / 71

The team before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
39 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
40 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
41 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
42 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
43 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
44 / 71

The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
45 / 71

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
46 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
47 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
48 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
49 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
50 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
51 / 71

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
52 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
53 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
54 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
55 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
56 / 71

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
57 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
58 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
59 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
60 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
61 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
62 / 71

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
63 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
64 / 71

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
65 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
66 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
67 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
68 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
69 / 71

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
70 / 71

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
71 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The list of accolades — those that are already accomplished and those still within striking distance — grows bigger each week. Many of them circle back to Mayfield, who has thrown 13 touchdowns and two interceptions since Week 7.

His hot throwing arm didn't quite lead to a win Monday. But without Mayfield's dominance, the Browns wouldn't have taken things down to the last second against their AFC North rival.

"He fought, just like everybody else," running back Nick Chubb said. "We follow Baker's lead."

Mayfield's success speaks to how well the rest of the offense has played, too. The pass game wouldn't be as efficient without a steady and often devastating output from the run game, which is ranked third in the NFL.

And neither of those departments would be as strong without the offensive line, which has bullied its way through defenses all season and has established itself as one of the best units in the league. Offensive playmakers have praised the big men all season, and Mayfield added to that praise as he reflected Wednesday on his seasonal growth.

"I love those boys up front," he said. "We have great guys. We have a great group of men in there, and I appreciate them so much. (They're) extremely focused and they play with each other right now."

The pieces have all come together for the offense, and no piece has arguably shined brighter than Mayfield over the last month. That's what coach Kevin Stefanski was expecting after he met Mayfield and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for a deep dive into Mayfield's first half of the season at the Week 9 bye week. At that point, Mayfield had 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions and no games with over 300 passing yards.

In the five games since the bye, he's thrown eight touchdowns and one interception, which came Monday after Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser stopped a laser pass with one hand and made a difficult catch, and has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Those late-season performances are what define NFL quarterbacks, and if it weren't for the heroics from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and a 55-yard field goal from Justin Tucker in the final seconds, Mayfield might've been the player of the game.

"Baker kept battling and was leading the team," Stefanski said in his postgame interview. "We were moving the ball."

But Mayfield has already moved on. He's focused on stacking another quality performance against the New York Giants and inch even closer to history — a win would put him even closer to becoming the quarterback behind the first Browns team to make the playoffs since 2002.

That achievement is better than any individual marker Mayfield has hit this season.

To him, that's the only one that matters.

"We have a big picture mindset," Mayfield said, "but the singular focus is just so vital right now to get into the postseason playoff race."

Related Content

news

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt strengthen bond as both aim to keep Browns' rushing game among NFL's best

The two Browns backs have demolished defenses and developed a dynamic relationship
news

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt focused on their own game before going head-to-head with Derrick Henry

Browns RBs will go against the NFL's leading rusher Sunday in Nashville
news

Browns continue to roll with schedule changes, new obstacles in unique season

2020 has been all about flexibility for the Browns, and that was needed again Wednesday 
news

Baker Mayfield's mantra for persevering in inclement weather: 'Just take care of the ball'

Wind and rain have been major storylines in the Browns previous two games, but the Browns QB has learned how to fight through the conditions
news

Kevin Stefanski believes Baker Mayfield is 'ready to ascend' in 2nd half of season

Mayfield spent ample time digesting the pros and cons of his first eight games in 2020
news

Baker Mayfield confident 'savvy group' of Browns WRs will answer the bell

The Browns offense is ready to forge on without one of its top stars in Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Baker Mayfield plans to 'get back to the basics' to put Browns offense back on track

Mayfield is putting everything about last Sunday behind him, ready to rebound in Week 7
news

Browns gear up for a heavyweight matchup against Steelers talented core of defensive players

Cleveland is looking to extend its winning streak to 5 when it travels to Pittsburgh
news

The Browns' offense has thrived off unpredictability, continues to evolve

Cleveland is running one of the most efficient offenses in the league thanks to Kevin Stefanski's methodical game prep and play-calling
news

Baker Mayfield plans to treat Texas homecoming 'like any other game,' hopes to create more big moments from AT&T Stadium

The Browns might be on the road this week, but it won't feel like a road game for Mayfield
news

Browns determined to build off Week 2 success vs. Washington's dangerous defense

Washington's D-Line will provide a tough test Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium

Advertising