Browns continue to roll with schedule changes, new obstacles in unique season

Nothing is being used as an excuse. As long as the offense can practice executing plays, they'll feel prepared for the next game. The virtual meetings have become the standard for 2020, and the Browns have rolled with them from the first time Stefanski addressed the team from a laptop screen at the beginning of training camp.

This season has been full of curveballs, but the team has handled all of them. They're 7-3 and are in the thick of a playoff race. They've proven that schedule changes, injuries and, recently, inclement weather won't stop them from being efficient on the field.

So yes, Wednesday was weird. But weird is the new normal.

"We started off on online meetings and had to make schedule changes and everything on the fly, so this is nothing new to us," Browns QB Baker Mayfield said. "Whether it is COVID stuff or injuries, you never want to have it, but you have to deal with it, especially this year."

The odd year does present one possible silver lining, though: Players and coaches have actually felt closer as a team. Even though this season has been all about maintaining social distancing, the Browns have gone through all the hardship together. No season has ever presented as many new obstacles as this one, but the Browns have stuck together and managed to keep themselves in good positioning in the playoff race.

And that has made adjusting to the weird schedules a bit easier.

"I think it has brought everybody closer," Mayfield said. "I hit on it earlier in the year of what we did to get to know some of these guys to lay a foundation for a true team before we started this journey. I think that has carried true throughout the year. We realize to be able to adapt and deal with the uncertainties, whoever does it best is going to have the most success. I think we are only going to get stronger as the year goes on because we have been doing it the whole time."

Thursday will be weird, too — Stefanski said the schedule will be adjusted again for time off to celebrate Thanksgiving.