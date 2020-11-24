3 Big Takeaways: Down 2 defensive stars, Browns' resiliency will be tested yet again

1. Down 2 defensive stars, Browns resiliency will be tested yet again

This is nothing new for the Browns. That's just how 2020 has been.

Tuesday's news that CB Denzel Ward would miss some time with a calf strain is another body blow for a team that has sustained plenty of them on the injury front throughout the season. The Browns aren't unique in that sense — every NFL team deals with injuries in some way, shape or form — but how this year's team has responded to them sets them apart not just from other teams around the league, but also from previous teams in Cleveland.

One week after RB Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury that would sideline him for a month, the Browns, who were also without G Wyatt Teller for most of the game, beat the Colts in a win that gets even more impressive as the season unfolds. Two days after TE Austin Hooper underwent an emergency appendectomy, the Browns rallied for a thrilling win in Cincinnati that featured rookie TE Harrison Bryant catching two touchdowns and also saw the Browns wide receivers rally after Odell Beckham Jr. was lost to a knee injury. On Sunday against the Eagles, Cleveland's defense posted its third consecutive game of allowing 17 points or fewer and did so with relentless pressure on the quarterback — all without Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will remain there for at least one more game.

"You lose a guy of Myles' caliber, you are not going to replace him," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday. "You need guys to step up, and it is a committee approach. I thought the guys really played hard."

Sunday's game in Jacksonville will be the Browns' first without both Garrett and Ward on a defense that has taken its lumps, at times, throughout the season. The unit has thrived on turnovers, and Garrett and Ward have been involved with plenty of them. Ward, for instance, was directly involved with both interceptions against the Eagles, as he forced a bad throw with a delayed blitz on Sione Takitaki's pick-six and sealed the game late in the fourth quarter with his second interception of the season.

Ward, who leads the NFL in passes defensed and has solidified himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, will be missed. There's no question about that.

Without Ward, the Browns likely will rely more on players such as Kevin Johnson, Tavierre Thomas, M.J. Stewart and Robert Jackson. Of the four, Johnson has played the most this season, serving as the team's top option in the slot. Much like Garrett's absence, it will take more than one player to fill the shoes of Ward.

How the Browns respond, though, will be what matters most. So far, those responses have been just what Stefanski expects from a team that has seemingly heard "next man up" on a weekly basis.