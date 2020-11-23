Myles Garrett ruled out vs. Jaguars; Denzel Ward to undergo MRI

The Browns will be without Myles Garrett for a second consecutive game when they face the Jaguars on Sunday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, wouldn't be able to return in time.

"We are ruling him out because that is what the protocols call for," Stefanski said. "We are just following the rules we will continue to do."

Stefanski also provided updates on injuries concerning a couple of other key defensive players.

CB Denzel Ward will undergo an MRI on his calf in the near future, Stefanski said. The results of the test will dictate the team's next course of action.

Ward played every snap in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles. He intercepted his second pass of the season in the fourth quarter and pressured Eagles QB Carson Wentz on the pass that resulted in LB Sione Takitaki's interception return for a touchdown.

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. is considered "day to day" with a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's first quarter. Harrison played just six snaps, but Stefanski is "hopeful" Harrison will be able to return to face the Jaguars, who traded him to Cleveland shortly before the season.

"I definitely do not want to overstate it, but I think I feel good about it," Stefanski said.

S Sheldrick Redwine is also "day to day" with a knee injury, Stefanski said.