Special sequence by Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt shows why Browns 'keep plugging' with run game

As Kevin Stefanski looked over the stats from the first half of the Browns' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he knew he needed to be patient.

The Browns were up 7-0 during a rainy afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium even though their rushing attack hadn't produced its usual numbers. Pro Bowl running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt had combined for just 18 yards on 13 attempts against the Eagles, who ranked 26th against the run before Sunday but played more like a brick wall against Chubb and Hunt in the first half.

Stefanski wasn't going to flinch at their early struggles. The Browns had found more success in the passing game — quarterback Baker Mayfield was 7-for-15 with 112 passing yards, a solid performance despite the wet conditions — but Stefanski hadn't lost any faith in his running backs.

He knew big plays were still ahead.

"We were searching for the right personnel group and searching for the right scheme," Stefanski said in his postgame interview. "That is a good run team. We knew it was not going to be easy."

Stefanski stuck with his run game, and his patience finally paid off on a fourth-quarter drive that provided two of the most memorable plays of the season in their 22-17 win.

The first play was made by Chubb. He was handed the ball at Cleveland's 39-yard line, juked to the left side and then started a full-speed sprint up field. The first player that touched him was defensive end Joe Ostman, who was thwarted to the ground by Chubb with a vicious stiff-arm that instantly made the run highlight-reel worthy.

But he wasn't done. The stiff-arm cleared another 40 yards of space for Chubb, who broke another two tackles before finally being brought down at Philadelphia's 7-yard line. Chubb was tackled 5 yards shy of his longest run of the season, which he recorded last week when he stepped out of bounds at the 1-yard line to ensure the Browns could run out the clock for a win.

The Browns' first big rushing play was complete, and it came at a crucial time as they attempted to widen their 12-10 lead.