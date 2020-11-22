Sione Takitaki jump-starts Browns with biggest play of his career

Just a few days before Sunday's game, Sione Takitaki called himself a "work in progress" and vowed he needed to improve in every area of his game.

The second-year linebacker stressed that would be the mindset he carries no matter what stage he hits in his career. It's how he's wired. Still, he was able to acknowledge he's come a long way even if the results hadn't quite materialized the way he envisioned halfway through his second NFL season.

"When I get out there on the field," Takitaki said, "I feel like I am out there trying to make a play and not worrying about what is my assignment."

As a Carson Wentz pass fluttered into his arms early in Sunday's second quarter, Takitaki had just one thing to worry about: the green grass that stood between him and the end zone for the biggest play of his Browns career.

Takitaki's 50-yard interception return for a touchdown jump-started the Browns on another soggy day at FirstEnergy Stadium. It was the first of three big turnovers on the day — and the Browns needed every single one of them — as another opportunistic performance by the defense carried the team to its seventh win of the season.

This was Takitaki's biggest opportunity yet to deliver the kind of "splash" plays he made throughout his career at BYU. The result was a wave of momentum for the Browns, who wouldn't trail at any point for the second straight week.

"I train every day, week-in, week-out to go out there and make these splash plays and help the team," said Takitaki, who entered Sunday's game with 26 tackles on the season. "I felt good to finally get those feelings back and continue to work and grow to help my team.