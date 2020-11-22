By the Numbers: Nick Chubb hits 3,000 career rushing yards in style

We're breaking down the biggest stats and most important accolades from the Browns' 22-17 victory over the Eagles.

3,000 — Browns RB Nick Chubb hit 3,000 career rushing yards in style when he broke free for a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter. He's averaged 80.6 rushing yards per game to get to this point.

90.3 — That's how many rushing yards Chubb has averaged per game since he took over as the full-time starter Week 7 in 2018.

15 — 100-yard games for Chubb in his career. He has four on the season (in six tries) after rushing for 114 on Sunday.

5 — Sacks by the Browns, all of which coming from their defensive linemen, in their first game of the season without Myles Garrett.

4 — Passes defensed by CB Denzel Ward, giving him 15 on the season. No NFL defensive back entered Week 11 with more than 14.

10 — Rushing yards allowed by the Browns defense in Sunday's second half. Cleveland allowed 96 in the first half.

86 — Rushing yards by the Browns in Sunday's fourth quarter, accounting for 62 percent of their rushing yards on the day. Cleveland had 148 rushing yards in last week's fourth quarter.

17 — Average yards on Baker Mayfield's 12 completions Sunday.

7 — Makes from 40+ yards on the season for Browns K Cody Parkey, who has missed just twice overall on field goals this year.

3 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, including a pick-six. The Browns are 5-0 when they force two or more turnovers.