Browns D rises to the challenge to down Eagles

Same crummy weather, same winning recipe.

More than experienced in adverse elements, the Browns delivered again Sunday for their second straight win. They used the right mix of stout defense, opportunistic plays in pivotal moments and dominant running from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the fourth quarter to take down the Eagles, 22-17, at a rain-drenched FirstEnergy Stadium.

"There is no such thing as an ugly win," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That was a beautiful win for the guys."

The win, Cleveland's third in its last four games, moved the Browns to 7-3 and into sole possession of second place in the AFC North. The Eagles fell to 3-6-1.

Nick Chubb's 54-yard run with 10:40 to play in the fourth quarter set up Cleveland's game-sealing touchdown and served as yet another reminder the Browns running game only seems to get better as the game progresses. Chubb finished with 114 yards, giving him four 100-yard games on the season.

"It felt good. That is what we are about," Chubb said. "We keep plugging, we keep plugging and keep hitting it. We know one is going to come sooner or later, and it came at a perfect time."

Cleveland rushed for 86 of its 137 yards in the fourth quarter one week after picking up 148 in the final 15 minutes.

"We were searching for the right personnel group and searching for the right scheme versus them," Stefanski said. "That is a good run team. They played downhill until they were gassed. We knew it was not going to be easy. They come off the ball so we kind of were poking around looking for the right run scheme for our guys.

"I think we kind of unlocked it a little bit there at the end and were able to get again some hard yards."

Baker Mayfield made the most of his 12 completions and finished with 204 yards and no interceptions for a third straight game. KhaDarel Hodge hauled in a 42-yarder and led the Browns with three catches for 73 yards. Rashard Higgins was close behind with three catches for 65.

The Browns defense, playing without Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett — who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday — never stopped bringing the pressure on Eagles QB Carson Wentz, hitting him repeatedly, sacking him five times and forcing him into a number of regrettable decisions. Veteran Olivier Vernon had three of those sacks, one of which resulting in a momentum-shifting safety late in the third quarter.

"With Myles out, we were counting on those guys to step up. OV, he did it today," Stefanski said. "He was defeating his blockers in run game, he was getting to the quarterback. We are counting on him. I told him that. He knows that. We are counting on him to continue to affect the passer in the pass game and make big plays in the run game."

Cleveland's defense got back to its turnover-forcing ways with three big ones — the first of which took a potential touchdown away from the Eagles and the second of which went straight into the end zone for the team's second defensive touchdown of the season. Denzel Ward intercepted Wentz with 2:01 to play to end an Eagles last-gasp drive.

The Browns defense has surrendered 17 points or fewer in each of the past three games. Cleveland surrendered 30+ points in five of its first seven games didn't allow fewer than 20 in any of them.

"Everybody was just focused on coming in and doing their job," Ward said. "That was just the main focus is doing what we have to do on that field. Everything else took care of itself. We were able to come out with the win. Definitely looking forward to getting Myles back whenever we can. He is obviously a big addition to our team. Guys stepped up today and made plays."