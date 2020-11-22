6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Eagles

The Browns rolled through the Eagles for a 22-17 Week 11 win that improved their record to 7-3, their best record after 10 games since 1994, and pushed them a step further in their push to the playoffs. The offense used big — and, at times, hurdle-filled — runs from their running backs to find the end zone. And even though the Browns were without defensive end Myles Garrett, the defense still made punishing plays against the Eagles' offense.