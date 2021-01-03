6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Steelers

He didn't take long to do it, either. On the Browns' first offensive drive of the game, Chubb plowed through the Steelers' defense for a 47-yard touchdown that gave Cleveland a 7-0 lead. Chubb only needed to make a couple of cuts around defenders to find plenty of green grass, and by the time he crossed the 20-yard line, Chubb — who had already rushed for 14 yards on the drive and was 27 yards away from the 1,000 yards when he took was the handoff — had officially broken the seasonal milestone.