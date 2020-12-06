6 plays that mattered most in the Browns' win over the Titans

2. Lamm stuns Titans with touchdown catch

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not hold anything back in his play calling early in Nashville.

On the second drive of the game, wide receiver Jarvis Landry threw a pass to Mayfield for a first down on a drive that eventually led to their touchdown. Stefanski had more tricks up his sleeve on the next drive, too, when the Browns lined up for third-and-goal from Tennessee's 1-yard line.

The play originally appeared to be a handoff to Nick Chubb. The entire offensive line pushed forward as if Chubb had the ball. Instead, Mayfield kept it, rolled back and looked at a single receiver to target.

This receiver, though, had only caught one NFL pass before. Kendall Lamm, who was the left tackle on the play but checked in as an eligible receiver, sprung loose and ran to the back of the end zone. No defender picked him up, so all Mayfield needed to do was lob an easy pass his way.