6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Ravens

4. Jackson returns, throws 44-yard TD

The Ravens' quarterback situation took a dire turn at the end of the third quarter when Jackson left to the locker room.

His exit came as a surprise — he never appeared to be injured on the field — but he exited the game due to cramps and was listed as questionable to return. Backup quarterback Trace McSorley entered, and the Browns braced for a heavy dosage of the Ravens run game.

Cleveland took the lead in between the time of Jackson's absence. McSorley was struggling to move the Ravens down the field, and the Browns were on the verge of a stop. Then, McSorley got hurt.

The second-year quarterback slipped on the grass, grabbed his left leg and left the game. The Ravens, meanwhile, didn't have any other options at quarterback as they faced a fourth-and-5 at Cleveland's 44-yard line.

But right as McSorley walked off the field, Jackson emerged from the locker room. He stepped into the game, took the shotgun snap and lobbed a pass to the hands of wide receiver Marquise Brown, who made the catch and ran the final 20 yards into the end zone. The Ravens were ahead 42-35.