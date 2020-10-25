6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Bengals

Mayfield hits Bryant to even score

The Browns were forced to dig deep early after news that Odell Beckham Jr. would miss the rest of the game with a knee injury suffered in the first quarter.

That left Cleveland with only three available receivers, and that included Jarvis Landry, who revealed earlier this week that he is playing through a broken rib. TE Austin Hooper also underwent surgery for appendicitis Friday, so the Browns' receiving depth was stretched thin.

But the injury adversity didn't slow the Browns down on their first drive of the second quarter, and quarterback Baker Mayfield turned to a rookie tight end to carry the load.

That player, of course, was Harrison Bryant, who turned around at Cincinnati's goal-line just in time to catch the short pass from Mayfield and cap off an 11-play, 70-yard drive with six points. That was Bryant's second touchdown of the season, and it came after a drive that featured a perfect 5-of-5 passing mark for Mayfield with key completions to Landry and Rashard Higgins.