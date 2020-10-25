By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield sets franchise record, sends Browns to comeback victory

Cleveland’s QB completed 21 straight passes in the 37-34 win

Oct 25, 2020 at 05:38 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the biggest stats from another big Browns win — a 37-34 thriller in Cincinnati.

21 — Consecutive completions by Baker Mayfield, who blew away the previous franchise record of 16, which was held by Bernie Kosar and Kelly Holcomb.

135.6 — QB rating for Mayfield, the third-best single-game rating of his career and best since a Week 12 win over the Bengals in 2018.

5 — Touchdown passes for Mayfield, his most ever in a game and tied for the most ever by a Browns QB.

4 — Touchdown passes by Mayfield to non wide receivers, as TE Harrison Bryant had two and TE David Njoku and RB Kareem Hunt each added one.

3 — Catches for rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones — all in the second half. Peoples-Jones entered the game without a catch on the season.

110 — Receiving yards for Rashard Higgins in the first 100-yard game of his career.

2 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, getting Cleveland back on track after failing to force one last week in Pittsburgh. The Browns have forced 14 turnovers on the season.

9 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who set the franchise record Sunday by collecting a sack in his sixth consecutive game.

4 — Strip sacks on the season for Garrett — all of which have been recovered by the Browns. Cleveland has won every game in which Garrett has collected a strip sack.

864 — Combined yards by the Browns and Bengals on Sunday

1 — Combined punts by the Browns and Bengals on Sunday

5 — Combined third-down stops by the Browns and Bengals defenses.

