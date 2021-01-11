6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Steelers

2. Hunt scores 2nd touchdown in the 1st quarter to make history

We could've filled our list of game-changing plays with moments just from the first quarter alone, but we had to be selective about which ones truly mattered most in a game full of big moments.

How about the one that made history?

The Browns offense only needed 12 plays to increase their lead to four possessions. That's a 28-0 lead, and they built it after they got their second touchdown from running back Kareem Hunt. He zipped through the Steelers' defense for 8 yards to give Cleveland yet another six points and continue one of the greatest starts to a football game in franchise history.

The boundaries for the greatness of the Browns' start go beyond the franchise, though. After kicker Cody Parkey kicked the PAT, the Browns broke the NFL record for most points scored in the first quarter of a playoff game.

It truly couldn't get much better for the Browns' first playoff game since 2002.