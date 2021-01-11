By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns make all kinds of history with 28-point 1st quarter

Cleveland broke records with its offense and its defense Sunday night

Jan 11, 2021 at 12:59 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down all of the eye-popping numbers from the Browns' 48-37 Wild Card win over the Steelers.

28 — Points by the Browns in Sunday's first quarter, the most ever in the 1st quarter in NFL playoff history.

35 — Points by the Browns in Sunday's first half, the most by a road team in NFL playoff history and tied for the most by the Browns in any half of a playoff game in franchise history.

48 — Most points scored by the Browns in a game against the Steelers since Sept. 10, 1989, when Cleveland opened the season with a 51-0 win over Pittsburgh. It was also the most the Browns have scored in a playoff game during the Super Bowl era.

5 — Turnovers forced by the Browns, tied for their most in a game this season and their most in a playoff game since 1968.

3 — Turnovers forced by the Browns in the first quarter, the most by a team in the first quarter of an NFL playoff game since 1991.

11 — The Browns have won or tied the turnover battle 11 times this season. They've won all 11 times.

26 — Years between playoff victories for the Browns, whose previous one came in the Wild Card round of the 1994 season against the New England Patriots.

51 — Years between road playoff victories for the Browns, whose previous one came in 1969 at Dallas.

6 — Touchdowns for the Browns, their most in a playoff game since 1954.

115.2 — QB rating for Baker Mayfield, who completed 21-of-34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns are 8-0 this season when Mayfield has a rating of 100 or better.

0 — Sacks allowed by a Browns offensive line that was without G Joel Bitonio for the entire game and without RT Jack Conklin for most of the game.

127 — Rushing yards for the Browns, who have cleared 100 yards in all but three games this season.

54:46 — Time in Sunday's game the Browns led by multiple scores.

194 — Combined receiving yards for Jarvis Landry in his two career playoff games, both of which have been at Heinz Field.

