6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Jets

3. Chubb breaks the plane for Browns' first TD

The Browns' rushing attack wasn't able to do much against the Jets' defense for most of the first three quarters. New York limited Cleveland to just 4 rushing yards in the first half, and its success against the run continued for a chunk of the second half.

But the Browns still handed the ball to the running backs as they neared the goal-line in the final few minutes of the third quarter. Quarterback Baker Mayfield used his running backs as passing targets to help position the Browns deep in Jets territory, and when he reached the 1-yard line, he handed it off to Chubb, who piled through the line of scrimmage and into the end zone for the six points.