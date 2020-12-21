5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Giants

1. Giants run unsuccessful fake field-goal

No one on the Browns knew what was going on when the players at the Giants' offensive line split out across the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-5 from Cleveland's 8-yard line.

The formation, which came on the final play of the first drive of the game, was unlike anything the Browns — or any other NFL team, really — had ever seen. Defenders scattered to cover each player, but no one knew what was coming next.

Giants punter Riley Dixon took the snap, then scrambled back and lobbed a pass to center Nick Gates.

Three Browns players, however, were in the area. The pass had … little chance of being successful.