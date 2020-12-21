Browns win 10th game of 2020 with complete performance vs. Giants

The Browns know how to bounce back, and their latest rebound performance put them one step closer to a playoff berth.

Under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, the Browns delivered a methodical, professional, 20-6 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on a day when all of their other competition for playoff spots won. The victory was Cleveland's 10th on the season, its most since 2007, and it served as yet another reminder of how resilient the team has been all throughout the season.

"It is something to be proud of, but the best part is everybody in there is like 'Yeah, 10 wins, but we are on to the next one,'" QB Baker Mayfield said. "A notch on the belt and then move on because we are not done yet. That is the best part about this team and I keep stating it about them is they are on to the next one."

The Browns have yet to lose back-to-back games on the season, and they rarely trailed in this one, taking the lead for good on a second-quarter touchdown pass by Mayfield and largely controlling the game the rest of the way. The Browns hit double-digit plays on all three of their scoring drives and marched 95 yards on two of them.

Cleveland's three scoring drives accounted for nearly one-third of the game's 60 minutes.

"You are trying to make every one of these drives count," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "You want to come away with seven on each of these because you don't know the type of games you are going to be in, so there is a sense of urgency really from the jump from the very first drive that you better come away with seven because that is just the nature of this game."

Mayfield was one of the biggest reasons why this game had nowhere near the drama of the previous week.

He was sharp from the start and never cooled off, completing 27-of-32 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns — good for a quarterback rating of 126.2. Over the past four games, Mayfield has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,232 yards, 10 TDs and just one interception.

His 84.3 percent completion percentage was the third-best mark (min. 15 attempts) in franchise history.

"Baker was outstanding tonight," Stefanski said. "He was dialed in. It is really what I expect from him, and it is what he expects from himself. It's how he practices. I really thought he was sharp."

Nick Chubb scored his 10th touchdown of the season early in the fourth quarter to cap a 14-play, 95-yard drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock and put the game out of reach. Chubb finished with 50 yards, making him just 69 shy of his second 1,000-yard season despite missing four games with a knee injury.