By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield's accuracy reaches another level

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 20-6 victory over the Giants.

84.3 — Completion percentage for Baker Mayfield, who completed 27-of-32 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. It's the third-best single-game completion percentage (min. 15 attempts) in Browns history.

324.6 — Average passing yards in Mayfield's last three games — the most productive three-game stretch of his career.

126.2 — Quarterback rating for Mayfield, his seventh game of the season of 100+. The Browns are 7-0 in those games.

99.4 — Mayfield's quarterback rating for the season, the best mark of his career.

10 — Wins for the Browns, their most since 2007.

95 — Two of the Browns' three scoring drives covered 95 yards. They combined to take 12:59 off the clock.

3 — Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry each caught their third touchdown of the season. The Browns have six different players with three or more touchdown catches this year.

29 — Receptions by Landry over the past four games.

27.6 — Average yards per catch over the past three games for rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has eight catches for 221 yards during that period.

6 — Points scored by the Giants, marking a season-low for the Browns defense. It's the first time Cleveland has held an opponent without a touchdown since Week 2 of 2019.

11 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who collected a half-sack on one of the game's final plays. He's 2.5 shy of tying the team record for most in a season.

74 — Rushing yards allowed by the Browns, marking the seventh time this season Cleveland has limited its opponent to 100 or fewer. The Browns are 7-0 in those games.