6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Raiders

5. Browns stuff Jacobs at the goal line, force Raiders FG

The Browns defense was running low on energy after the Raiders used 11 plays to crack the red zone and threaten for their second touchdown of the quarter.

Las Vegas was poised to officially break the defense for six points with a set of runs from running back Josh Jacobs. The first run, however, was stuffed. So was the second run. And so was the third.

Yes, the Browns stopped Jacobs on all three rushing plays on the drive, and the final stop came after defensive end Porter Gustin broke through the trenches to drag Jacobs to the ground again.