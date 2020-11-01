Biggest Plays

Presented by

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Raiders

Nov 01, 2020 at 04:20 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Nothing much went the Browns' way on a gusty, chilly and occasionally snowy Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland could only muster two field goals and struggled to sustain deep drives against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 16-6 defeat. Neither side found much offensive success, but a few bad breaks for the Browns proved costly in the final result and sealed their third loss of the season.

Here are the biggest plays that made the difference in Sunday's defeat:

Photos: Week 8 - Raiders at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Raiders against the Browns

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
1 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
2 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
3 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
4 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
5 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
6 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
7 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
8 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
9 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
10 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
11 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
12 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
13 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
14 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
15 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
16 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
17 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
18 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
19 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
20 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
21 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
22 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
23 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
24 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
25 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
26 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
27 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
28 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
29 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
30 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
31 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
32 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.
33 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

1. Carlson nails 29-yarder to even score

The Browns caught a good break before Raider kicker Daniel Carlson was given a chance to tie the game at 3-3 with a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter.

On the previous play, Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III made a catch in the back of the end zone, but it was ruled incomplete. Referees ruled that Ruggs' right foot was out of bounds, and replay showed that Ruggs was a matter of inches from making the touchdown grab.

The call stood, though, and the Raiders converted on the short field goal attempt to tie the game at 3-3 with 6 minutes left in the first half.

2. Raiders add FG before halftime

FirstEnergy Stadium did not have ideal conditions for kickers Sunday, but that didn't stop them from adding points to the scoreboard in the first half.

The Raiders received the ball with 4 minutes left in the second quarter and used 12 plays to drive 51 yards into field-goal range. The middle of the drive featured blizzard-like conditions, but the end of the drive featured little precipitation and, unfortunately for the Browns, a calming wind.

That set up a relatively easy chip shot for Carlson, who nailed it to give Las Vegas a 6-3 lead at halftime. Four field goals were attempted in the first half, and three of them split the uprights to make up for the lack of offense.

3. Parkey converts 38-yard field goal

The kicking competition continued into the third quarter in Cleveland after Parkey pounded a 38-yard attempt through the uprights.

Those three points felt like a bit of let-down, though, after the Browns had a Jarvis Landry touchdown called back on the previous play. Mayfield delivered a perfect 20-yard lob throw to Landry inside the end zone, and it appeared as though Landry initially made the diving catch.

Replay showed that the ball hit the ground before Landry gained control, however, and Cleveland was forced to settle for its second field goal of the afternoon.

4. Carr connects with Renfroe for first TD

Just about every play in the end zone Sunday required a close replay review, and the first touchdown of the afternoon was no exception.

Hunter Renfroe caught a short 4-yard pass from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to start the fourth quarter and appeared to use the ground to secure possession once he crossed the goal-line. The movement of the football prompted the refs to take a closer look — that was the third replay review of the afternoon — and they upheld the ruling.

It was an unfortunate sequence for the Browns, who now needed to find their first touchdown of the game to climb out of what became a 13-6 deficit.

5. Browns stuff Jacobs at the goal line, force Raiders FG

The Browns defense was running low on energy after the Raiders used 11 plays to crack the red zone and threaten for their second touchdown of the quarter.

Las Vegas was poised to officially break the defense for six points with a set of runs from running back Josh Jacobs. The first run, however, was stuffed. So was the second run. And so was the third.

Yes, the Browns stopped Jacobs on all three rushing plays on the drive, and the final stop came after defensive end Porter Gustin broke through the trenches to drag Jacobs to the ground again.

That forced the Raiders to send Carlson out for his fourth field goal attempt of the game. He nailed it to bring the score to 16-6, but the Browns were still in striking distance with just over 4 minutes left, and the credit goes to the defense making a goal-line stand.

6. Raiders stop Browns short of the end zone in final minutes

The Browns came within 14 yards of securing a crucial last-minute touchdown that would've brought them within a possession of the lead, but Las Vegas didn't allow Cleveland to record its first touchdown of the game.

After two incompletions on first and second down, the Browns were hurt by a false start penalty that moved them back 5 yards. Quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted to hit Landry in the end zone, but a big hit from Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner jolted the ball loose.

The Browns ended the drive without any points after their 37-yard field-goal attempt was thwarted away by the swirling winds, and the scoreless drive cemented the loss and a difficult day Cleveland.

Related Content

news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Bengals

The Browns made plenty of game-changing plays to put themselves in position to defeat the Bengals
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Steelers

Cleveland faced an early deficit and struggled to match the production from Pittsburgh's offense
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Colts

Cleveland made big plays on both sides of the ball to stay ahead of Indianapolis
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Cowboys

Cleveland made plenty of big plays to seal a wild win in Dallas
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over Washington

The defense carried Cleveland to a satisfying victory Sunday afternoon
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Bengals

The Browns offense marched over the Bengals for their first win of the season
news

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' season-opening loss to the Ravens

The Browns struggled to sustain success on offense and slow down Lamar Jackson on defense
news

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns season ending loss to the Bengals

The Browns couldn't contain Joe Mixon and will finish the season 6-10
news

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Ravens

The Browns struggled to stop the Ravens' top offensive weapons and were eliminated from playoff contention
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 38-24 loss to the Cardinals

The Browns couldn't stop Arizona running back Kenyan Drake, who scored four touchdowns
news

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 27-19 win over the Bengals

The run game and defense stepped up in the second half to secure the win

Advertising