Meet our Week 8 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Ashley Stock

Ashley, a native of Westlake, is the Director of Programming and Clinical Operations at Providence House. At the start of the pandemic, Providence House made the difficult, but necessary decision to temporarily suspend its on-site crisis nursery children's emergency shelter services. Stock worked quickly to mobilize the Social Work team for the transition to a new method of service delivery that would allow Providence House to continue to support families while adhering to new state health and safety protocols. Through her leadership, Providence House's team of Licensed Social Workers was able to safely discharge all children we were caring for in our crisis nursery children's shelter program and transition all families to phone-based and virtual case management, counseling, referral, and support services within the course of one week. Throughout the course of this pandemic, Ashley has only emphasized her expertise and dedication to the families and children Providence House serves.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Stock received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack. She'll also serve as the Dawg Pound Captain for today's game.