Meet our Week 12 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Chris Louis

Chris Louis is a local fireman, husband and devoted father of three. The house recently grew to four with the addition of Louis' niece, but he hasn't batted an eye while working 24-hour shifts at the firehouse and taking care of his children while he's at the house. On top of that he still spends nights working at his in-laws' family bar/restaurant, using his status as a long time staple there to help drive business back with his known charm and loving personality.

In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.