Meet our Week 16 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Holly Miller

Holly Miller is the Director of Nursing at Crawford Manor, a nursing home in Cleveland. A Parma native, Holly has shown to be a compassionate RN who advocates for all of our patients with a tireless effort. Nothing typified her dedication more than when she sacrificed her scheduled wedding day to care for patients afflicted by COVID-19. Her other passion is the Browns, whom she watches every time they play. We know she'll be watching today when we face the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.