Meet our Week 6 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Annie Creatore

Annie Creatore is a registered nurse who worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic — all while pregnant and with a 2-year-old at home. Annie not only took care of her regular patients but also visited with her grandmother, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, on her breaks, allowing her father and aunt to FaceTime with her. Annie was able to offer the family updates until she was transferred to hospice, where she eventually passed in the following days. This was not a battle she signed up for, but it is one that she (and countless others) are fighting, regardless. She is a true healthcare hero.
As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Wyatt received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items to create a festive, in-home experience for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.
In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off toOur Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.