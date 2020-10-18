Meet our Week 6 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Annie Creatore

Annie Creatore is a registered nurse who worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic — all while pregnant and with a 2-year-old at home. Annie not only took care of her regular patients but also visited with her grandmother, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, on her breaks, allowing her father and aunt to FaceTime with her. Annie was able to offer the family updates until she was transferred to hospice, where she eventually passed in the following days. This was not a battle she signed up for, but it is one that she (and countless others) are fighting, regardless. She is a true healthcare hero.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Wyatt received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items to create a festive, in-home experience for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.