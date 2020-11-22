Meet our Week 11 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Kelsey Lesniak

Kelsey Lesniak is a Clinical Research Specialist at University Hospitals. At the very start of the pandemic, Kelsey stepped up to the plate to lead two very important clinical trials for COVID-19, and because of her hard work, UH became one of the first sites in Northeast Ohio to offer Remdesivir treatment to hospitalized COVID-19 patients when there were no other treatment options available. Kelsey worked around the clock to help the team enroll over 100 participants and to also ensure patient safety and study compliance. Because of clinical trials and dedicated researchers like Kelsey, UH is able to offer patients innovative therapies and collect valuable data to learn more about how to diagnose, treat, and prevent COVID-19.
As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Lesniak received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack. She'll also serve as the Dawg Pound Captain for today's game against the Eagles.
In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.