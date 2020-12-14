Meet our Week 14 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Nick Frank

Nick Frank is an Aurora native and a registered nurse at University Hospitals who has been on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic. Even before it made life difficult at the hospital, Nick faced it head on when his 1-year-old son tested positive in March. His wife, Sarah, fell ill shortly thereafter and was hit hard by it. Nick led the household through it and went right back to work, caring and assisting those who continue to be affected by COVID-19. Nick has been a nurse for more than 10 years and has received plenty of accolades along the way. The Browns on Monday will honor Nick for everything he's done to help our community during these trying times.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Nick received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. He'll also serve as tonight's Dawg Pound Captain. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.