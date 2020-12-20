Meet our Week 15 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Cathy Davis

Cathy Davis is a Wickliffe native who wears many hats at Northern Ohio Recovery Association. The organization has seen an uptick in individuals needing assistance – from food, mental health, to addiction services since the start of the pandemic. She started with serving 60 to 70 people a month and increased to feed 200, 300 and then 500 by organizing the traditional pantry that gives away starches, canned goods, and meats. Starting in August and for the next three years, Cathy and her colleagues will host free training across the state for families and community members to learn about substance abuse, advocacy, and leadership. She mentors youth by teaching them job skills at her employer and helps court appointees reduce their fines by volunteering at the Northern Ohio Recovery Association.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Cathy received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. He'll also serve as tonight's Dawg Pound Captain. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.