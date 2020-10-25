Meet our Week 7 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Rick Costanzo

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rick Costanzo was making a positive impact in the community as a volunteer with Helping Hands, delivering food and necessities to men and women living under bridges and on the streets of downtown Cleveland. When the pandemic hit, Costanzo upped his deliveries to twice a week and made all of the necessary adjustments in the wake of closures to ensure everyone got what they needed. Rick's dedication to Cleveland's homeless population has only grown more important during these trying times, and we salute him for all he does.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Costanzo received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items to create a festive, in-home experience for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.